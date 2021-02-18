Cybill Shepherd Always Wanted to Be a Mom! Meet the Actress’ 3 Kids Clementine, Ariel and Cyrus

Cybill Shepherd didn’t know if she would ever experience parenthood, but becoming a mom was always on her priority list. Fortunately, the Moonlighting actress made that dream come true when she welcomed her three kids, Clementine, Ariel and Cyrus.

Cybill began her journey of motherhood in the late 1970s. The Cybill alum was previously linked to ex-boyfriend Peter Bogdanovich for years, but when he refused to have any kids with her, she decided to leave the relationship. “He already had two kids with Polly Platt and didn’t want any more. I really wanted to have children,” she once explained to Ventura Blvd magazine.

After calling it quits with the famous director, she found love with her first husband, David M. Ford. The couple married in 1978 and the following year, their daughter, Clementine, was born. However, Cybill and David’s romance was over by 1982.

After splitting from David, the Last Picture Show actress moved on with her second spouse, Bruce Oppenheim, in 1987. That same year, the couple welcomed their twins, Ariel and Cyrus, but Cybill and Bruce ended their marriage after three years in 1990.

No matter if she’s spending time at home or acting on the set of a hit TV show, there’s not a moment when Cybill doesn’t have her kiddos on her mind. In fact, the Taxi Driver star revealed her children were all she was thinking about when she had a near-death experience while battling cancer in the early 2000s.

Cybill once recalled the scary situation during an appearance on Today in 2015. “I felt my soul went up to a star,” she explained at the time. “And then I said, ‘You can’t go there; you have three children. Get back down there. You’ve got to stay alive.'”

Fortunately, Cybill was given emergency treatment for her skin cancer, according to People, and she’s better than ever. Nowadays, she focuses on being a doting mom and accomplished actress all while aging gracefully in the spotlight. “Learning to love ourselves as we age is one of the most challenging things we can do,” she once shared, per Total Beauty.

Scroll through the gallery to learn more about Cybill’s kids!