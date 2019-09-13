Talk about a great change! Courteney Cox recently debuted a brand new haircut and it’s looks great!

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, September 13, to show off her new look — which included some bangs! “Somebody had some free time today in London. Thanks @georgenorthwood,” the actress wrote alongside two snaps of her hair. Courteney even added, “#myeyesmyeyes,” in reference to the classic line yelled by Friends costar Lisa Kudrow.

Take a look at her new haircut below!

Fans were loving the look, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Wow, your hair is amazing!” one person said. Another added, “Loving the do! Gorgeous!” A commenter even chimed in with yet another reference to the iconic NBC sitcom, saying, “It’s London baby!” It’s pretty clear that the Scream star is looking fantastic for her age — in fact, just a bit ago she shared a clip of her bikini body, and reminded us all just how hard she’s working these days.

“Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it, and reverse it … only took me ten years,” the Golden Globe nominee wrote on Instagram next to a video showing her poolside — all to Missy Elliot‘s “Work It.”

When Courteney isn’t treating herself, she is focusing on her only child, Coco, 15, who she shares with her ex-husband David Arquette. The former couple still coparent quite well though. “Divorce is so painful for everybody involved — it’s a waste of time and money [to fight],” the Never Been Kissed actor exclusively told Closer Weekly at the Be Social for Justice Gala in NYC. “Anybody who’s going to put on boxing gloves when they get a divorce is making the wrong move.”

“We just respect each other,” David continued, referring to his ex-wife. “No matter what people go through, you still have a child together. … It’s important that your child knows you respect each other.” So true!