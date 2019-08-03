It will always be a part of her! It has been years since the final Friends episode aired, but Courteney Cox still remembers her character’s most memorable line — and she proved that recently.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 2, to share a video of herself talking about her iconic program and her character, Monica Gellar. “So, I’m trying to pass on the legacy and teach the younger kids how to say ‘I know’ as Monica would,” the actress explained in the clip, before delivering her classic line, “I know!”

The Cougar Town alum then pans the camera over to a pal’s child, who attempts to say the phrase, to no avail. “Well, I mean, it’s not there yet but I’m sure it’s going to get better,” Courteney adds. Take a look at the hilarious video below!

Fans were all about the stroll down memory lane, as they took to the comments section to respond. “You saying ‘I KNOW’ is iconic and you trying to make a baby say ‘I KNOW’ is even more iconic,” one person said. Another added, “Honestly the fact that you keep Monica alive until today makes me so happy really.”

This isn’t the first time that the TV star has referenced a classic Friends line — back in March she recreated the memorable “Pivot” scene, while instructing a couple of movers who were trying to get a table down a hall. “Just another Friday night,” Courteney captioned the funny clip.

Earlier this year, Courteney also shared a lovely picture of her daughter, Coco 14, fast asleep on the bed with a laptop opened in front of her. On the screen is a scene from the NBC show. “#fbf awww…I put her right to sleep,” she wrote alongside the cute snap.

It is so great to see Courteney keeping Friends alive for a new generation!