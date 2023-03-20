Spilling her best fitness tips! Since starring in a number of workout videos in the ‘90s and early 2000s, it’s clear Cindy Crawford knows a thing or two about staying in shape. The supermodel dished on some of her biggest workout secrets, diet and wellness routine over the years.

Cindy began her career as a model and actress in the late ‘80s, appearing in several music videos and landing on the cover of countless magazines. In 1992, she released Cindy Crawford: Shape Your Body, her first workout video designed to make exercising at home more fun.

Several years and more workout videos later, Cindy is still very focused on staying in shape with frequent workout sessions. In February 2015, the Cougar Town actress launched her own line of healthy meals and pressed juices called Cindy’s Essentials. She was interested in joining the wellness and fitness space after not eating as healthy during her childhood.

“When I grew up, neither one of my parents exercised,” Cindy shared in a February 2015 interview with Elle. “My dad worked outside but my mom never belonged to a gym. We had vegetables with Velveeta cheese, Wonder Bread, Doritos, Twinkies. What my mother put in my lunch bag was not good. That’s how I grew up.”

Once she moved to New York and pursued modeling full-time, the Illinois native decided to focus more on staying active.

“Once I grew into my grown-up body, I knew I had to do things differently,” she continued. “The first thing I started doing was exercising and I sought that out.”

These days, Cindy prioritizes fitness and kicks off her mornings with her favorite workout routine.

“My go-to workout would be 20 minutes of cardio then weights,” she revealed in a November 2017 interview with The Cut. “Sometimes the cardio is jumping on a trampoline, using a treadmill or elliptical or running. We have stairs going down to the beach from our house. I put on an audiobook or music while I run the stairs at my house for 20 minutes.”

The TV personality, who shares kids Presley and Kaia with her husband, Rande Gerber, loves flaunting her abs on the beach after her workouts.

“I live in Malibu at the beach so the first thing I do is go out and get in the Jacuzzi,” she said. “I look at the ocean as the sun is coming up and watch that every morning. That’s the time before anyone needs anything from me, so I can walk through my day and see where something might slip through the cracks. It’s also when I can have that gratitude moment. And when I get out, I have a green tea.”

Scroll below to see Cindy’s biggest workout secrets and diet tips.