Cindy Crawford is looking and feeling better than ever in her 50s! The legendary supermodel put her “toned” figure on full display while working out at home.

“Toned-up Tuesday,” the 54-year-old wrote alongside a photo of her sitting on a bench and flexing her muscles on November 17. Cindy looked gorgeous in a black tank top and matching leggings as she gave a glimpse inside her fitness routine.

Fans praised the Fair Game actress for flaunting her fit figure in the comments section of her post. “You look so great!!” one user marveled, while another echoed, “You are an inspiration!!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Yes Cindy, you got this girl!”

Cindy has been a professional model for over three decades since the mid-1980s, so it’s no surprise working out is an important part of her day. However, the beloved businesswoman noted nowadays, she exercises to feel “strong” and maintain her “mental health.”

“I never wake up thinking, ‘Gee, I really want to work out today,'” she told InStyle in August 2017. “When I was modeling, I made myself do it so I could look good in a swimsuit.”

Still, the House of Style alum — who shares her two kids, Presley Gerber, 21, and Kaia Gerber, 19, with husband Rande Gerber — enjoys implementing fitness in her everyday activities.

“My go-to workout would be cardio then weights,” she explained to The Cut in November 2017. “Sometimes the cardio is jumping on a trampoline, using a treadmill or elliptical, or running. We have stairs going down to the beach from our house. I put on an audiobook or music while I run the stairs.”

The According to Jim actress noted consistency is key in order to see the best results. “I try to get 20 minutes of cardio at least three times a week,” she dished. “Then I do anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour of old school lunges, weights, squats, and bicep curls — it’s just stuff that I learned 30 years ago.”

When it comes to her diet, Cindy said she always keeps an eye on the foods that she’s putting into her body. “I don’t eat crap, and I don’t eat a lot of packaged foods,” she once told Into The Gloss. “On a typical weekday, I usually have a protein shake for breakfast. For lunch, I’ll have salad, sometimes with chicken, sometimes without. For dinner we’ll go for sushi, or if we eat at home I’ll try to make a meal like turkey meatballs with pasta, a salad and a vegetable.”

No wonder Cindy looks so amazing!