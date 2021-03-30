Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Are the New Owners of a Miami Beach Penthouse! Take a Tour Inside

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber added a brand-new property to their portfolio! The stunning supermodel and the entertainment industry businessman purchased a penthouse in the Ritz-Carlton Residences building in Miami Beach, Florida.

Cindy and Rande shelled out $3 million for the oceanfront residence, Architectural Digest reported in early March 2021. The luxurious condo overlooks the gorgeous Surprise Waterway canal on Biscayne Bay, as well as gives unbeatable views of downtown Miami.

According to the outlet, the Fair Game alum and the Casamigos tequila cofounder’s pad is fitted with two bedrooms and three bathrooms and spans across more than 2,800 square feet. The abode also has an open floor plan with a lavish kitchen, a sprawling living room with a circular staircase and much more.

Thanks to their Ritz-Carlton residency, Cindy and the entrepreneur’s house comes with a handful of amenities, including access to a rooftop pool deck that has private cabanas, an outdoor grilling area, an entertainment area with a pool table and virtual golf setup, a garden, a spa, a private gym and an art studio.

The purchase of their new home comes nearly a year after the duo — who married in 1998 and share kids Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber — lost out on the sale of their longtime Malibu home in April 2020. At the time, TMZ reported Cindy and Rande gave up a $6.5 million deal after a couple from Europe asked to cancel the sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions.

Because the sale fell through, the lovebirds continue to own the beachfront residence, but the Spanish-style property is still on the market today. Cindy and Rande first purchased the 2,400-square-feet abode, which features four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, back in 2004.

In addition to their Malibu home, the former House of Style host and her handsome hubby own a lake cottage in Toronto, Canada, as well as a massive mansion in Beverly Hills. According to Cindy, they also intend to build another home “in the desert” at some point down the road.

“We bought property. We have the plans, but we haven’t broken ground yet. I don’t know why,” she told Architectural Digest in April 2019. “We’ve never spent that much time out there, so we don’t know if we’d be there enough, but I love the desert. You get that indoor-outdoor living like you do in L.A. The powerful beauty of the mountains is always there, and it’s a different kind of feeling.”

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see photos inside the couple’s Miami Beach penthouse, plus the Malibu abode that’s on the market!