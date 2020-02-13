Cindy Crawford Proves Her Beauty Will Never Go Out of Style in Modeling Pics for Jones New York

Gorgeous! Cindy Crawford proved her beauty has no expiration date as she put her modeling skills on full display during a recent photo shoot with Jones New York. The iconic supermodel looked lovelier than ever in images snapped to promote the famous fashion brand’s upcoming spring 2020 collection.

The 52-year-old beauty, who is the new face of the company’s “We Mean Business” campaign, stunned in a series of striking black and white portraits released on Thursday, February 13. According to Jones New York, who will be launching their new collection on February 15, Cindy was chosen because of her incredible strength and endless support as a woman.

“Cindy Crawford embodies the spirit of the Jones New York woman,” Natasha Fishman, who is the EVP of Marketing at Authentic Brands Group and the owner of Jones New York, gushed of the Fair Game star’s involvement. “From supermodel to super entrepreneur, Cindy is a trailblazer who defined industry standards and forged a new path for women.”

Although the According to Jim actress — who has been one of Hollywood’s most iconic models since her rise to superstardom in the 1980s — doesn’t work on photo shoots as much as she used to, fans have been obsessed with watching her 18-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, follow in her runway footsteps.

However, the fashion icon — who shares Kaia, as well as 20-year-old son Presley Gerber with longtime husband Rande Gerber — revealed she was highly criticized when Kaia began modeling as a young teenager. Despite any backlash regarding her decision, Cindy said she didn’t think twice when her mini-me approached her about pursuing a modeling career.

“I had no trepidation at all about saying yes to Kaia,” the proud mom of two shared at an event in October 2019. “I felt comfortable and I was like, ‘Go for it, have fun, and I’m always here if you have a question.'”

Considering Kaia’s already walked prestigious runways including at New York Fashion Week, Haute Couture Fashion Week and more, Cindy defended her choice of exposing her little girl to the modeling industry at such a young. “By the time Kaia started, she was pretty well-versed in designers and young photographers,” she insisted. “She was prepared.”

Regardless, Cindy joked “it was a good thing that she couldn’t work on the runway until she was 16. There are laws about that,” she explained. “After that, I couldn’t really hold her back.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see pics from Cindy’s photo shoot with Jones New York!