Cicely Tyson became a prominent star in Hollywood before she died at the age of 96 on Thursday, January 28. The late actress was married twice before her passing, having found love with ex-husbands Kenneth Franklin and Miles Davis.

The Tony Award-winning performer was only 18 years old when she tied the knot with Franklin on December 27, 1942. Although Tyson and her first spouse initially had a strong connection, it appeared to fizzle out rather quickly.

Her husband abandoned her after less than eighteen months of marriage, per Tyson’s divorce decree, which also confirms their short-lived union was officially dissolved in 1956. She later wed jazz legend Davis for seven years from 1981 to 1988 and they never welcomed any children together.

Fans, friends and family are grieving Tyson upon hearing the news about her death following such an illustrious career. “I have managed Miss Tyson’s career for over 40 years, and each year was a privilege and blessing,” her manager, Larry Thompson, said in a statement to People. “Cicely thought of her new memoir as a Christmas tree decorated with all the ornaments of her personal and professional life. Today she placed the last ornament, a Star, on top of the tree.”

Before her passing, the star had many notable roles in TV shows and films, spanning from The Help, How to Get Away with Murder, House of Cards, to Madea’s Family Reunion and Diary of a Mad Black Woman. Tyson was also making a name for herself on Broadway after appearing in The Trip to Bountiful.

Tyson revealed how honored she was to have made a living in Hollywood during a 2017 interview with Elle, adding how it made her feel great to have support from people all over the world. “A legend is somebody who’s lived a long, long time. And an icon is the same thing. [Laughs] People are being very kind and that’s fine, but I’ll tell you, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” the New York native said.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about her ex-husbands.