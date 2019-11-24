She’s an incredible singer, dancer and performer but, when it comes down to it, what Ciara is best at is being a mother to her two kids!

The star welcomed her first child, Future Zahir Wilburn, in 2014 with her fiancé at the time, rapper Future. The former couple had their son just a few months before splitting and calling off their engagement. After this, the “Goodies” singer married NFL quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016 and they have since welcomed a child, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017.

“When you have two kids it’s double the love. With Russ, Future, and Sienna, I have an abundance of love, so it just feels really good,” Ciara once told ESSENCE about motherhood. “As an entertainer when you’re just going and going, and with business when you’re really driven, when you have days like Mother’s Day you take the moment to put all of that to the side and really be normal and embrace that special part of life.”

“Being a mom is not about doing what everybody else does,” she continued. “You might take some inspiration and advice, but it’s really about designing your own game plan.” In fact, the “1, 2 Step” songstress once revealed that motherhood has been nothing but a plus in her life.

“It’s changed me for the better. It’s made me not sweat the small stuff. I think [being a mom] gives you more compassion in life, and more love in your heart,” Ciara gushed to W Magazine in an interview. “I have to say, I do love giving love [laughs] but I want to give more. There’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on your kid’s face; there’s nothing sweeter than putting a smile on another kid’s face.”

And while she is always under the spotlight, the entertainer has found a way to keep her kids safe and happy.

“I think the biggest thing is making life as normal as possible and making sure that they’re having the best opportunity at life and being able to do all that they aspire to do; [giving them] the support system they need to be who they are and find their own voice,” Ciara also told the outlet. “That’s really important to our family.”

Scroll on down to meet Ciara’s two kids Future and Sienna!