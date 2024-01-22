Christopher Reeve will always be remembered as an amazing father by his three kids, Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens and Will Reeve. The Reeve kids attended the Sundance Film Festival in a rare appearance together on January 21.

The trio were in attendance for the premiere of Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, a documentary about Christopher’s life before and after his tragic 1995 accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. The film, made by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, delves deep into the late star’s legacy and how his kids continue to keep his memory alive.

Christopher welcomed Matthew, 44, and Alexandra, 40, with partner Gae Exton, whom he dated from 1978 to 1987. After marrying Dana Reeve in 1992, they welcomed son Will, 31, that year.

At the premiere of the new documentary, Matthew recalled a special moment in his father’s life when he returned to the Academy Awards for the first time since the accident. The audience gave the Superman actor a standing ovation during the appearance.

“I remember I was in London, it was a school night and we stayed up until three or four in the morning to watch it. And it was absolutely incredible,” Matthew told People. “And what sticks with me most was after that incredible warm welcome and that very long ovation that he received, his introduction — he followed it up with a wonderful speech about how cinema and movies are at their best when they not only entertain, but they inform and educate and address issues.”

It was a moment that the film producer never forgot in the years after his father’s death at 52 in 2004.

“So that’s always stuck with me,” Matthew continued. “And that’s why also I feel like here, at Sundance, that’s what they do and that’s what they live for.”

Dana died at 44 from lung cancer, just 17 months after her husband’s death. Will still feels his parents’ presence around him regularly.

“I feel it every day,” the Good Morning America correspondent told Closer in November 2019. “Anyone who’s lost someone you love, you’ll get a reminder in ways big and small every day. I get a reminder in the way I live my life, by continuing to be my own person and have those moments when I say to myself, ‘Oh, that’s something my dad would have done.’ Little moments when I watch a Rangers game — my dad and I loved the New York Rangers — I think of him then. Also when the Yankees lost the playoffs — my dad was a huge Yankees fan.”