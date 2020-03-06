If you want the type of relationship Chip Gaines and wife, Joanna Gaines, have, the red-haired hunk says the only thing you need is unconditional love for your partner.

“I think anybody can have it,” Chip, 45, gushed to E! News on Friday, March 6. “At the end of the day, I love Jo more than anything in the world.”

“When you start experimenting with this idea that I love something more than I love myself — and I’m an arrogant, self-centered freak — [that’s when you know],” he added.

The TV personality and Joanna have been married since 2003, and even though Chip says he was “not a person that was naturally built for marriage,” he’s proved himself wrong.

“I got married when I was a little later — we’re in the Bible belt, so my friends were all getting married at 21, 22,” he said. “Having their first kid at 23, 24, and I was just like, ‘Y’all are crazy, man, who would want to do that?’”

However, when the Fixer Upper alum saw Joanna for the first time, he had no doubts in his mind that he was ready to settle down. “Her dad made the mistake of putting a pic of the family behind the counter at his [automotive] shop,” the dad to five kids — Drake, 15, Ella, 14, Duke, 11, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 20 months — previously recalled to PopSugar. “I knew I’d marry her one day just by the picture on the wall.”

Chip finally got his chance when he happened to find Joanna working at her father’s tire shop one day. “‘Hey, you’re the girl from the commercials,’ is the first thing he said to me,” the Magnolia Story author once recalled. “We ended up sitting outside and talking for 30 minutes. The next day he called the shop and asked me out. Very romantic.”

Chip and Joanna were meant to be together!