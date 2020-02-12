Go, Crew, go! Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines showed the world just how adorable their 1-year-old son is when the dad of five shared a video to Instagram of the little tot chasing after a cute baby goat.

The video begins with Crew spotting the goat and running after it. Just when it looks like he’s going to catch it, the furry animal begins to run away. In this cat-and-mouse game, Chip, 45, hilariously wrote some words over the video that his son would probably say.

They read, “Hello friend. Can I pet you? Come here, please.” After chasing after the goat for quite some time, Crew stopped to look to the side. His dad hilariously captioned that moment, “What was that?” Then when his son began the chase again he said, “OK, back to you. Come on, friend.”

The clip ends with Crew finally catching the animal. “I got my friend,” Chip wrote, and used the hashtags, “#TwoLambs #BestFriends.”

Since welcoming Crew in 2018, Chip and Joanna, 41, have posted a bunch of cute photos of their son interacting with the animals on their farm. The couple live a quiet life in the countryside, but their life is actually quite busy.

After they quit Fixer Upper in 2018 to focus more on their children, Chip and Joanna announced they’re going into the hospitality business as their next big venture.

“Chip and I are thrilled to share the news that in 2021, we will be opening the doors to a boutique hotel in downtown Waco, Texas!” Joanna gushed in a blog post. “If you’ve followed our work, you might notice a pattern — that time and time again, Chip and I are drawn to projects that emphasize the value of home.”

“So when a project like the one we’re announcing today comes along, and it bridges what we’re most passionate about—home, hospitality, and restoration—we can’t help but go all-in,” she added.

We can’t to see how this turns out. Crew has some really successful parents!