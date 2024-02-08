Since being diagnosed with stiff- person syndrome (SPS) in 2022, Celine Dion has stepped away from showbiz to focus on her health. Now she’s making a comeback of sorts with the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

The film, which will stream on Prime Video, chronicles the singer’s struggle with the rare neurological disorder. “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” says Celine, 55, who hopes the documentary will help raise awareness. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”