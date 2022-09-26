So many gorgeous stars love dipping their toes in the ocean and lounging in the sand at the beach! Joan Collins, Glenn Close, Goldie Hawn and other Hollywood icons have proven that their stunning looks are timeless both on the big screen and at the beach.

Joan, born in 1933 in London, snagged several of her earliest acting roles in the ‘50s. But one of her most memorable roles of all on her prolific resume was portraying Alexis Carrington Colby on Dynasty beginning in 1981. She made her big arrival on the program in the season 2 episode titled “Enter Alexis.” It was only just the start of her incredible eight-season character arc that left fans eager to see what she would do next.

On top of her success on Dynasty, the Emmy nominee started her own beauty brand in 2014 after developing a passion for makeup and skincare at a young age. Joan, who married her fifth husband, Percy Gibson, in 2002, revealed the secret to her youthful look after more than 70 years in the spotlight.

“I was born with the happy gene and the energy gene,” she shared in a September 2018 interview with Hello! Magazine. “What makes me happiest is seeing my children happy. Honestly, life makes me happy and I’m very aware of how lucky I am. I’ve worked hard all my life, nobody has given me anything on a plate, but I wake up each morning thinking how fortunate I am. I’m very fit and healthy now — knock on wood — and I try to look after myself.”

Much like Joan, Glenn also had a major career breakthrough in the ‘80s. She starred in films like The World According to Garp, The Natural and Fatal Attraction throughout the decade. While the Tony winner’s career has spanned more than 45 years with countless achievements along the way, she has been very candid about her approach to aging in Hollywood.

“Well, I’m growing into it,” she said during a May 2022 interview with Glamour. “I’ve always felt that my body is not really who I am. We have this house, if you will, that we look out of during our whole life, and it’s not who you are. It’s made me think about it because I’m 75, and I look out in the world, and I feel like I’m looking out in the world with the energy of somebody in their 20s. And that’s who I am.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of celebrities over the age of 70 in bikinis.