It should be clear by now that Catherine Zeta-Jones has plenty of support for all of her kids, so it should come as no surprise that the actress had nothing but positive words for her stepson Cameron Douglas now that the release date of his new book looms.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, October 20, to gush over her stepson, 40, and his recent achievement. “Tomorrow my stepson Cameron’s book is released. ‘Long Way Home.’ A poignant, honest, cathartic and at times terrifying memoir,” Catherine wrote alongside two photos, one of Cameron at a wedding. “I am so proud of you Cam and I love you with all my heart.”

Positive responds filled the comments section, as fans rushed to spread more joy. “His story touches my heart. So glad he found his way home,” one person said. “All love and support for family … such a beautiful person you are … inside out,” another added.

Cameron is Michael Douglas‘ first child. He shares him with his ex-wife Diandra Luker. In his upcoming memoir, Cameron reveals all the obstacles he faced on his way to sobriety, and discusses why he started using drugs in the first place. “I was maybe trying to make sense of things … and trying to figure out where I fit in,” he told People. “I started drifting towards kids who were smoking, drinking and [other] things and I tied that in with friendship … and then it just kept going from there.”

“I hated the wreckage I saw in my life because of drugs, but I just couldn’t stop,” Cameron admitted. “It’s the sneaky power, the stranglehold that addiction has when you’re in the throes of it.” The Wall Street actor, 75, also opened up about his eldest son’s past drug issues, and how he overcame it all.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

“There were moments when hope dwindled … and then it’s just a train out of the station,” he recalled about the situation to the outlet. “Life became a series of crises. I thought I was going to lose him.”

Today, Cameron is clean, and he speaks all about it in his new book. We are so glad to hear that he is doing better!