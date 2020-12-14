Instagram/CarrieUnderwood

Carrie Underwood is considered to be country music royalty, so it’s no surprise she lives in a house fit for a queen. The “Cry Pretty” songstress gave a sneak peek inside her massive walk-in closet in the new Nashville home she shares with husband Mike Fisher.

Carrie, 37, had a portion of her wardrobe room on full display while trying on a pair of joggers on Sunday, December 13. “These may be the most comfortable pants I’ve ever owned!” she captioned the post via Instagram.

The American Idol alum was showing off a piece from her Calia by Carrie clothing line, but fans were more distracted by the star’s enviable closet. As she snapped the photo in front of a full-length mirror, she displayed her color-coordinated shoe racks, lavish lighting and hangers full of fashionable ensembles.

The most impressive part of Carrie’s closet has to be the laundry machines installed directly into the middle of an island, though. “I just want to appreciate the fact that you have a washer/dryer in your closet,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another gushed, “Every girl dreams of a closet like this!”

Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram

The Grammy Award winner’s master bedroom space is just one of the many jaw-dropping aspects of her new abode, which she moved into around late 2018, according to reports. Carrie and Mike, 40, custom-built the sprawling estate for years after first purchasing the 400-acre plot in Nashville in 2011.

Since putting down roots in the new home with their two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, Carrie has given fans a few glimpses inside their luxurious property. At the time they were in the middle of construction, the Soul Surfer actress offered an idea of what their house would include.

“My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home,” she shared with Country Living in 2016. “My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing and rocking chairs.”

Prior to moving in, Carrie and Mike — who tied the knot in 2010 — were living in a 7,000 square-foot home the singer first bought in 2007. The couple decided to move out of the four-bedroom, six-bathroom residence after Carrie suffered a tragic fall on her front steps in November 2017.

It looks like Carrie couldn’t be happier with their forever home! With a closet like that, can you blame her?