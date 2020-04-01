Let’s face it, staying inside is no fun. That’s why Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have been “making the best” of the coronavirus situation, a source tells Closer Weekly.

“Carrie loves juggling the kids, the home and music, but she hates change and not having control of situations. This virus is very scary for her, she’s worried and taking precautions,” the source said on Wednesday, April 1. “Mike thinks it will blow over, so he’s busy trying to calm her fears.”

Carrie, 37, and Mike, 39, have been trying their best to not feel angsty. However, “there are times when [they get] on each other’s nerves,” the insider said. “But for the most part, it’s actually bringing them closer together.”

Since the couple has been practicing social distancing, they had to put a few of their activities on hold. “Mike likes to go on his hunting trips to get away, but this mandatory sheltering has him staying put,” the source revealed. As for the “Cry Pretty” singer, she’s counting down the days until she can return to the stage.

“Carrie is all set for her tour dates in June, if they still happen, but postponing Stagecoach in April because of coronavirus really was upsetting,” the insider noted. “She’s trying to see it as a blessing. She knows that she and Mike are blessed, so they’re trying to help others as best they can.”

Amid COVID-19, the musician has been keeping herself busy by journaling. On Monday, March 23, she shared a photo of herself writing in a notebook to Instagram. “I keep a journal and it means a lot to me,” she said in the post. “It keeps me honest and accountable. I don’t tell many people about every detail of my life, but I tell my journal.”

Then, on Tuesday, March 31, Carrie shared a cute Instagram pic of her looking at some clothes. “Trying to stay productive while indoors (and wearing my fave #PowerSculptLeggings),” the seven-time Grammy Award winner said. Looks like Carrie and Mike are going to be just fine!

