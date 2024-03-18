Bruce Willis‘ daughter, Tallulah Willis, revealed she was diagnosed with autism over the summer of 2023, telling fans how the news was life changing in a March 15 Instagram post.

“Tell me your autistic without telling me your autistic,” Tallulah, 30, captioned a video posted to her Instagram page, showing her as a 10-year-old in her father’s arms playing with Bruce’s ears and head while he did a red carpet interview in 2004.

After a user asked in the comments section if she was diagnosed as a child, Tallulah responded, “Actually this is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life.”

Her older sister, Scout Willis, wrote in the comments about the video, “She’s stimming.” Tallulah responded, “Dude the ear curl. I wish we had stronger audio.”

Courtesy of Tallulah Willis/Instagram

According to The National Autistic Society, “Stimming or self-stimulating behavior includes arm or hand-flapping, finger-flicking, rocking, jumping, spinning or twirling, head-banging and complex body movements.”

It can be both an attempt to gain or reduce sensory output, as well as “deal with stress and anxiety and to block out uncertainty.”

Fans were incredibly supportive of Tallulah revealing her diagnosis. One user wrote, “It’s funny how as soon as we figure it out everything makes sense. Welcome!!!!” as another commented, “I think it’s very brave of you to come out publicly with your diagnosis. Thank you for helping to normalize autism. Enjoy your self rediscovery.”

Others were touched by the adorable interaction between Tallulah and her dad. One fan wrote, “The beautiful way he just wasn’t even phased by that and just continued to hold you. Your dad is one-of-a-kind honey, and so are you,” while another person added, “What an amazing memory of you and your dad. Neurospicy folks make the world a better place.”

Tallulah’s admission comes two years after Bruce’s family, including wife Emma Hemming, ex-wife Demi Moore and the former couple’s three daughters announced the 68-year-old was diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition which affected his speech and memory, and that he would be retiring from acting.

Emma, 48, announced on behalf of the family in February 2023 that her husband was suffering from dementia.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“Dementia is hard,” Emma told the Today show on September 25, 2023. “It’s hard on the person diagnosed; it’s also hard on the family,” she said, adding, “When they say this is a family disease, it really is.” Asked if Bruce was aware of his condition, Emma replied, “It’s hard to know.”