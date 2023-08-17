Fans are rallying around Bruce Springsteen after he was forced to postpone multiple tour dates due to an illness. The news was announced on the “Born in the U.S.A.” singer’s social media accounts on Wednesday, August 16.

What Is Bruce Springsteen’s Illness?

Bruce’s team shared a statement regarding his sickness as he was gearing up to perform several shows on the East Coast.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement read.

No further details about the Grammy winner’s condition were provided by his team at the time. Bruce, 73, is currently in the middle of his first tour in six years with the E Street Band, performing his biggest hits across the U.S.

The group is set to head to Canada on November 3 to start the international leg of their tour. Bruce’s longtime wife, Patti Scialfa, has joined him on stage for the shows. She did not immediately speak out about her husband’s condition.

Earlier this year, Bruce postponed three tour dates in March “due to illness” in Uncasville, Connecticut, Albany, New York and Columbus, Ohio. That week, E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt updated fans on the situation.

“No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious,” the guitarist tweeted. “Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

In April, Bruce and Patti, 70, contracted COVID-19 and were forced to miss the inaugural American Music Honors.

“They’re alive. Don’t overreact,” Jon Stewart told the crowd at the event. “You can still see them in concert. They’re home sitting by the fire eating French onion soup.”

As promised, Bruce and his band returned to the stage like they never left. The bestselling artist drew an A-list crowd in London’s Hyde Park in early July.

Will Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reschedule Missed Shows?

Luckily for fans, Bruce’s team is working hard to make up for the missed concert dates on August 16 and 18.



“We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,” his team shared on Instagram.

As of Thursday, August 17, tickets were still being sold for upcoming concert dates at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for August 24 and August 26.