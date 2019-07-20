It has been a good day for Julianne Hough, as she turned 31 on July 22, and she has received plenty of incredible birthday wishes — including one from her husband, Brooks Laich.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, July 20, to share a snap of he and the America’s Got Talent judge. “Happy birthday to my amazing wife, and adventure buddy for life @juleshough,” the professional hockey player wrote alongside the picture. “Cheers to you babe for spreading joy, positivity, and love everywhere you go, with everyone you meet! Thank you for choosing to share your light with me – I love you more than you’ll ever know!”

Take a look at the lovely post below!

Fans were loving the the sweet message, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “Stop being cute,” one person said. Another added, “Keep on shining like the amazing woman you are!” The couple tied the knot in 2017 — they just recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

“Wish we could relive our wedding weekend over and over and over again,” the blonde beauty gushed in the caption of an Instagram clip showing her special day. “Thank you @brookslaich for two years of pure magic, laughter, silliness, LOVE and countless adventures! I wake up every day feeling so lucky for your love. I can’t wait to take on the rest of life with you, and if it’s anything like these past two years then I know it will be filled with joy, intimacy and deep connection. I love you.”

While the couple do not have any kids, Brooks did recently reveal his love did begin the IVF process shortly before she turned 30 last July. “Knowing she has endometriosis, it could potentially make things challenging in the future to conceive naturally,” he explained to People of their decision to start IVF. “That was just a looking at the big picture and what we want as a family. …The commitment that she made to us having a family is something I’ll never forget.”

“As a husband, I just go into full support mode. Whatever my wife needs, whatever I can do, I’m fighting the smallest portion of the fight with her,” Brooks added. “There are certain things in my wife’s life that I know she appreciates that help her feel calm and help her feel relaxed, so I double those efforts during that time just to show that I’m there with her and I support her.”

Sounds like Julianne has quite the husband!