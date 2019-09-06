To the world, Barbra Streisand is one of Hollywood’s most iconic divas but, to Brenda Vaccarro, the legendary singer is just an old friend. While attending the opening night of Betrayal in New York City on Thursday, September 5, Brenda opened up about her decades-long friendship with her beloved pal.

“She’s my friend. We grew up together. She was in I Can Get It For You Wholesale, I was in Cactus Flower. We were across the street from each other [on Broadway] and she has been one of my best friends for years,” the 79-year-old beauty exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly, noting that she and Barbra, 77, got along thanks to their similar personalities. “I love her. I never have any trouble with her because I’m a straight shooter like she is, so we just say it the way it is. She’s just really honest and so am I.”

Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Shutterstock

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress — who’s received nominations for one Academy Award, three Golden Globes, four Primetime Emmy Awards and three Tonys — insisted that Barbra isn’t difficult, the legend just knows what she wants. “Every great artist is specific,” Brenda explained. “She’s not demanding.”

The “Shakespeare Lied” songstress, instead, applauded the A Star Is Born actress for her attention to perfection. “She’s specific and that means she thinks things out and she’s a great artist because you can’t be unless you think in details, specifics. What do you want to say? Who are you? Is that color right?” she noted. “I think she’s a great artist, that’s why people who are not great artists are going to stand around and talk badly about people who are.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Considering Barbra has been blowing us away with her incredible acting skills since her motion picture debut in 1968’s Funny Girl — for which she also took home an Academy Award for Best Actress — fans have worried whether the EGOT winner will hang up her acting shoes soon. Luckily, Barbra’s career seems to have no end in sight considering she once joked that she’ll never be able to step away from Hollywood.

“I can’t retire. How could I? I’m an entertainer, and the world needs an escape from the pressure,” the diva previously told The Sunday Post in May 2018. “Even if I thought about it, there is always another phone call asking for another concert or recording.”

Fingers crossed we’ll see Brenda and Barbra share the stage before too long!

