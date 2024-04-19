Blake Shelton admitted that he is not opposed to returning to The Voice as a coach under one condition.

“If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off,” the country singer told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, April 17. “That would be fun for me … That would be something I would be interested in doing.”

Blake, 47, was one of four original coaches who appeared in the show’s inaugural season. Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green rounded out the coaching panel. In the seasons that followed, the competition series introduced a rotating panel of coaches, which has since included the likes of Nick Jonas, Reba McEntire, Kelly Clarkson and more stars.

“I miss the people. I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family … I miss that,” Blake confessed.

However, he candidly shared that he does not “miss the job at all.” The “Minimum Wage” singer felt like he “needed a break from that.”

“The second I started feeling like, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?’ [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here,” Blake said.

On the plus side, appearing on the show for so many seasons helped him connect with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani.

“The first season she was on The Voice we met [but] we really didn’t talk that much,” he said. “… If you would’ve told me the first season that we met that what was gonna happen, I would’ve been like, ‘No, we actually don’t even have anything to even talk about. What are you talking about?’ It’s crazy how things work out.”

Blake and Gwen began dating in 2015, and they walked down the aisle together six years later. Now, he is a doting stepdad to Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened,” he told the outlet of watching the boys grow up. “And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s … it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either.”