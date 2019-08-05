Busy mama! Blake Lively had her hands full while recently being spotted out and about in New York City. The Gossip Girl star had her growing baby bump on full display as she and her two daughters, 4-year-old James Reynolds and 2-year-old Inez Reynolds, were seen waiting for a taxi on Monday, August 5.

The 31-year-old beauty’s outing comes just a few months after she announced her third pregnancy with husband Ryan Reynolds in the beginning of May. Prior to their exciting announcement, a source close to the longtime couple revealed that Blake and Ryan, 42, love parenthood more than anything else.

“They both have great careers, but they love being ‘mom’ and ‘dad’ more than anything. They’d be very excited to have more children,” an insider told OK! magazine in September 2018, adding that the beloved couple — who have been married since 2012 — “are truly in the best place they’ve ever been.”

Well, it looks like the timing was just right!

Scroll through the gallery below to check out Blake’s growing baby bump and see pics from her outing with her adorable daughters!