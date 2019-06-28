Oh, hello! Pregnant Blake Lively was on mom duty while taking a walk around Boston with her two daughters, 4-year-old James Reynolds and 2-year-old Inez Reynolds. The Gossip Girl star showed off her growing baby bump as she pushed her two little bundles of joy around the city in a stroller.

The 31-year-old beauty — who shares her daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds — looked as gorgeous as ever as she waltzed around the streets of Boston. Blake and Ryan, 42, have made Massachusetts their temporary home as the Deadpool actor works on his new movie, Free Man.

The A Simple Favor actress had her pregnancy glow on full blast as she donned a green jersey tank dress that fell just above her ankles. Blake paired her casual outfit with a cute nude slides and a black wide-brimmed hat. She also attempted to cover up her baby bump as she wore a flowy, light blue cardigan.

The famous couple’s daughters looked super cute as their mama pushed them around in a stroller. James was seen wearing a blue polka-dot top with blue capris, while Inez sported a black and white striped top paired with blue polka-dot leggings that matched almost perfectly to her older sister’s shirt. So cute!

The mother-daughter outing comes a little over a week after Blake and Ryan were spotted out and about in New York City on June 19. The expecting actress took a load off as she walked alongside the Green Lantern star, who pushed the stroller that their daughters were relaxing in.

The beloved The Age of Adaline star first shared the exciting news that she and her handsome husband were expecting baby No. 3 as she stepped out for the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu on May 2. Fans of the couple were over the moon when Blake debuted her baby bump on the red carpet.

We bet fans can’t wait to spot Blake and her family on an outing once baby No. 3 arrives!