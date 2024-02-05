Your account
billy joel wife alexis bring daughters to 2024 grammys

Billy Joel and Wife Alexis Roderick Bring Their 2 Daughters to 2024 Grammys Red Carpet [Photos]

Feb 4, 2024 7:26 pm·
The 2024 Grammys were a family affair for Billy Joel and his wife Alexis Roderick! The couple brought their two daughters, Della and Remy, to the award show and posed for family photos on the red carpet.

The girls wore matching black dresses for the occasion, while Billy was in a black suit and Alexis sparkled in her silver black dress.

Scroll through the gallery below for photos of Billy Joel with his wife and daughters at the 2024 Grammys!

