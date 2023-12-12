The Big Bang Theory’s Kate Micucci revealed she was diagnosed with lung cancer in December 2023 at age 43. The actress admitted that the news came as a “surprise” to her and kept fans updated on her treatment.

Who Is Kate Micucci?

Kate has earned more than 150 acting credits from various TV and film roles, including appearances in Scrubs, Motorcity, Raising Hope and more. In 2013, she joined The Big Bang Theory as Lucy, a role that lasted until 2017. She was a huge fan of the show before she got cast.

“I’ve definitely watched a lot of it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter about the series in March 2013. “I’ll rewind parts just to see a reaction over and over again. I’m a huge I Love Lucy fan — which is cool because I play character named Lucy — and Big Bang is like that show for me when I rewind to catch certain moments.”

In 2022, Kate starred in an episode of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix. Recently, the comedian voiced characters in 2023’s Hamster & Gretel, Monster High, Nature Cat and Doc McStuffins. In addition to acting, Kate is also a musician, releasing several singles in between taking on new roles.

Kate Micucci Opened Up About Her Lung Cancer Diagnosis and Surgery

Kate shared news of her lung cancer diagnosis in a TikTok video on December 9, 2023, while lying in her hospital bed.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” she told viewers. “I’m in the hospital, but it’s because I had lung cancer surgery yesterday. They caught it really early.”

The Mom alum continued, “It’s really weird, because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life, so, uh, you know, it was a surprise,” adding, “But also I guess, also, it happens and so the greatest news is they caught it early, they got it out, I’m all good.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The comments section was full of support for the beloved CBS star from her fans and friends. Several of her followers also raised questions about what symptoms Kate had experienced leading up to her diagnosis.

“I had one thing in my bloodwork that came back really high,” she responded to one comment. “So I went to a preventative doc who did a few scans. He scanned my heart and that’s where the spot in my lung was noticed.”

When another person asked what the one thing was that came back high in her test results, she explained, “It was HCRP … not sure what that is exactly but I guess it means there is inflammation somewhere.”

Kate admitted that “it’s been a little bit of a trip” and she will “probably be moving slow for a few weeks” but hopes to be “back at it” soon.

Is Kate Micucci Married?

Kate has been married to her husband, Jake Sinclair, since 2018.