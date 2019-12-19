The holidays are all about family — and gifts — but mainly being with your loved ones, and Beverley Mitchell still recalls a special time with her two kids, Hutton and Kenzie.

“I think every Christmas morning — just that like that excitement and that morning, like, just of awe and wonder,” the 38-year-old told Closer Weekly and other reporters recently at the Disney On Ice Holiday Skating Party to celebrate the arrival of Disney On Ice presents Mickey’s Search Party. “It’s just always kind of so magical.”

“I just love us all just being in our PJs and just like having such family time,” the actress continued. “We make them wait till like 11 o’clock before they’re allowed to go downstairs. We’re just really, ‘it’s called patience.’ And I tell them that it’s a virtue that really needs to be pushed in. So yeah, but that’s really fun.”

Beverly shares her daughter, 6, and son, 4, with her husband, Michael Cameron. The little family even have quite the fun plans this year for Christmas. “We’re going to the mountains. So we’re going to go up and go skiing, and just enjoy a lot of family time and some fresh air,” the 7th Heaven alum revealed. However, the famous mom knows how important it is not to spoil her little ones.

“At the beginning, I used to be super excited. I used to do a lot. And now I’m like, ‘woah, calm down. Everybody needs to calm down,'” Beverly said of how she used to get her kids a lot of gifts. “I try to encourage like, experiences. And I tell them, like, what experience do you want for Christmas? And so we do like zoo trips or aquarium trips or like things like this. And we’re just trying to encourage like.”

“We just went to Hawaii. And not that that’s like a normal — but we’re just trying to get them to like, want to do family things instead of like, you know, get the nine thousandth toy that they do not need,” she said. Speaking of experiences, Beverley has always made sure to give her kids sweet memories. She once even threw her only daughter quite the birthday party.

“I thought it was amazing! It was a great success,” Beverly exclusively told Closer Weekly. “I think both the kids loved it and the adults because it was something different and it was great because it was outdoors on a beautiful day, and it was nice to do something that wasn’t a typical kids’ party which I loved.”