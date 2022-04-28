Met Gala Mamas! Kim Kardashian and More Stars Rocking Baby Bumps on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Met Gala is all about who wears what as stars step out for the annual fashion event in some of the most jaw-dropping and extravagant ensembles. One of the sweetest accessories on the red carpet, though, are the baby bumps, and plenty of expecting moms have rocked their pregnant bellies over the years.

A-listers like Emily Blunt, Heidi Klum and Kate Hudson have shown off their growing bumps at the fashion event hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. In the past, the lovely ladies looked absolutely elegant as they flaunted their beautiful figures in sensational gowns and ensembles.

The 2021 Met Gala was the first time in Met Gala history that it wasn’t held in May, having taken place in September 2021. The prestigious ball, which is organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and chaired by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, was pushed back due to the COVID pandemic.

With the dress code of “gilded glamour,” the 2022 Met Gala, which is the second part of 2021’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will feature the Costume Institute’s exhibit “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” which is also the theme for 2022.

And while the chairpersons for the 2021 event featured the likes of actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and poet Amanda Gorman, chairpersons selected for the 2022 Met Gala are actress Blake Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, actress and director Regina King and actor and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda.

There’s no doubt fans are looking forward to seeing all the incredible creations that the stars come up with this year, but they especially can’t wait to see if anyone will be rocking a baby bump.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, who famously first attended the Met Gala in 2013 while pregnant, revealed on Twitter in 2019 that she “went home [and] cried after of insecurity” after walking the red carpet with then-husband Kanye West wearing a Riccardo Tisci-designed Givenchy dress.

However, she has since felt that “this is one of my fave looks now.”

To see photos of the best baby bumps on the Met Gala red carpet over the years, scroll through the gallery below!