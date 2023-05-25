Ben and Cristi Dozier are one of HGTV’s newest power couples who are taking the home design world by storm. The pair were first-time parents in 2004 when they first launched their business, Root Design Company. Now with four kids in total, the duo has proven that they are pros at balancing parenthood and hosting their series, Building Roots. Scroll below to learn more about their children.

Who Are Ben and Cristi Dozier’s Kids?

Ben and Cristi’s children are named Adelyn, Gunnison, Creede and South. The home improvement experts explained the sentimental meanings of all of their kids’ names.

“Cristi named Adelyn, which is a beautiful name,” Ben told HGTV in March 2022. “And I named a couple of our kids after towns in Colorado that I’d lived in or had significant value to us.”

Courtesy of Ben Dozier/Instagram

Adelyn is very active on her own Instagram account, traveling the world with her friends and documenting all of their fun experiences. The Dozier’s only daughter has been to several countries, including Ecuador, Guatemala, South Africa and more.

In May 2023, Ben celebrated Creede’s birthday with a sweet post on Instagram.

“This guy … always up for an adventure!” he captioned a photo with his son. “Happy 16 kid, keep going, never peak. And you don’t get enough credit for being pretty incredibly awesome, but you are taller than all of us, so that’s enough cred alone right? Love you, son.”

Where Do Ben and Cristi Dozier Live With Their Family?



The family of six lives in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, in a riverfront home with Victorian influences. Ben and Cristi’s workspace called The Root Studio is also located on the sprawling property.

The dad of four often documents his adventures with his kids on Instagram, including traveling on family vacations, attending his kids’ sports games and taking them fishing.

“We can take ski trips on a random day and skip school,” Ben shared. “If the water’s good, we go fishing. If it’s a beautiful sunset, we take a walk. There’s just more space to get out and take that time.”

As for Cristi, spending time outdoors with Adelyn, Gunnison, Creede and South has led to some of her greatest memories.

“One of my favorite things to do as a family is sit around the campfire,” the doting mom told the outlet. “And the beautiful thing is, we get to do that in our backyard.”