Batman actor Ben Affleck is a proud dad! On Saturday, March 14, he was spotted taking his two daughters — Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11 — for a nice walk around the park in Brentwood, California. Sadly, his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and their 8-year-old son, Samuel, weren’t there with them, but that didn’t mean the fun had to stop.

The trio shared a bunch of laughs, and, believe or not, Ben, 47, says he has a great relationship with his children because he has no drama with Jen, also 47. “She’s wonderful,” he gushed on the Today show in March 2019. “I’m lucky [my kids have] got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure we coparent in as good a way as possible.” That’s what we like to hear!

“Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central part of your life, and that’s good,” he added. Since the duo gets along so well, they barely find themselves at odds when they’re raising Seraphina, Samuel and Violet. In fact, the dad of three said he tries “very hard” to be a “pretty good dad” to his children.

“Dads are so important to kids, and it’s our responsibility to be there for them, and to be present, to be mindful, to be attentive, to be part of their lives, to be as in it as moms. That’s really the central preoccupation in my life,” Ben confessed. “It’s what makes me happy and the rest of the stuff kind of follows.”

The Gone Girl actor can’t take all of the credit, though. Since he had a pretty rough childhood growing up, Ben learned all the dos and don’ts about parenting from his father, who he says was an alcoholic.

“I always said that would never be me,” Ben confessed on Good Morning America in February. “I am never going to do that. I wish [my father] had been sober during those formative years but what he has taught me is how important it is for me to be sober now during these formative years for my kids.”

