Barbra Streisand’s upcoming memoir, My Name Is Barbra, is full of bombshells about her tremendous career that has spanned more than six decades. In an excerpt from the book, the EGOT winner dropped a bombshell about her relationship with Marlon Brando in a chapter titled “Brando.”

“I’d like to f–k you,” Brando allegedly told Streisand at a party in 1966, per Variety. The outlet reports that his then-wife, Tarita Teriipaia, was in the next room when the interaction took place. Streisand “turned him down” but decided to keep a friendship with the On the Waterfront actor in the years that followed.

It was revealed that Brando also critiqued Streisand’s Oscar-winning role in 1968’s Funny Girl, telling her, “You were really good, but you run funny.”

More than a decade ago, the Yentl actress opened up about Brando’s advances and why she did not want to pursue anything romantic with him.

“[Brando] wanted to take me to the desert to see the wildflowers,” Streisand said during a December 2012 appearance on Piers Morgan Tonight. “I was such a nice Jewish girl that I just said, ‘Marlon, I can’t stay overnight with you. I’ll go with you for the day.’”

Despite his insistence on taking their friendship to a whole other level, Streisand maintained that they had some very wholesome moments between them. The Hollywood stars talked on the phone “for hours and hours.” Streisand even admitted that Brando was one of her first crushes.

“Since I was 13, Marlon Brando was my favorite. I saw him in Guys and Dolls — and that was it,” she told W Magazine in November 2016. “Interestingly, there was a period of 27 years when I didn’t sing in public because of stage fright, and when I finally did, I created a scenario in which I sang ‘I’ll Know’ with Marlon Brando in Guys and Dolls. I put myself in his movie!”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation

She continued, “I invited Brando to my house to see the piece, and he made me take him through my entire show,” adding, “We then watched a movie together. It was wonderful: He was my idol, my biggest crush.”

Streisand, who was married to her first husband, Elliott Gould, from 1963 to 1971, eventually found her happily ever after with actor James Brolin. The singer married the Traffic star in 1998 and they have been inseparable ever since.

“I’m easygoing, but I’m very opinionated. And she likes to control everything,” Brolin gushed to Closer in January 2018 of their marriage. “I’m laconic and never get anything done. But she’ll zero in on one thing after the other, so that’s what makes ours a great marriage.”