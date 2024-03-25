Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed that he has “become a little bit more of a machine” after getting a pacemaker. The Terminator actor provided updates on his health and details about his surgery.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares That He Got a Pacemaker

Arnold first shared news about his pacemaker during an episode of his “Arnold’s Pump Club” podcast in March 2024.

“First of all, I want you to know I’m doing great! I had my surgery on Monday, and by Friday, I was already at a big environmental event with my friend and fellow fitness crusader Jane Fonda,” he told listeners. “Nobody would ever have thought I started the week with a surgery.”

“I want to thank my whole team at the Cleveland Clinic. All of the doctors and nurses took amazing care of me and made the surgery as painless as possible,” he continued.

Arnold decided to share details about his health battle with his fans to help support those who may be going through something similar.

“I could have kept it a secret. But I know that we have more than 750,000 subscribers now — the village is a city now — and a lot of you are probably dealing with your own health challenges,” the former professional bodybuilder said. “I want you to know you aren’t alone. And if you’re putting something off out of fear, I hope I inspire you to listen to your doctors and take care of yourself.”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has Had Multiple Heart Surgeries

The procedure to get the pacemaker is not the first surgery for the FUBAR star over the past few decades. He had open heart surgery twice in 1997 to replace his pulmonic valve and aortic valve. Arnold had surgery in 2018 and 2020 to get both valves replaced again. The last surgery caused him to have an irregular heartbeat.

“I stayed in touch with my medical team and visited in person at least once a year to get a full check-up and see how my heart was doing,” he said. “That’s life with a genetic heart issue. But you won’t hear me complaining.”

Though he will be sidelined from doing “serious training in the gym” for a little while, Arnold assured fans that FUBAR season 2 is still happening.

“I can’t do my serious training in the gym for a while, but I will be 100 percent ready for FUBAR next month!” the dad of five explained.