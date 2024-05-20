Bill Hader and Ali Wong are two of the comedy world’s shining stars in Hollywood. In 2022, they sparked dating rumors before confirming their very private romance. Are they still together?

When Did Bill Hader and Ali Wong Start Dating?

In 2016, Bill and Ali collaborated on The Angry Birds Movie, voicing animated characters alongside some of Hollywood’s funniest stars. At the time, she was married to Justin Hakuta. A rep for the Beef actress confirmed her split from Justin in April 2022 after eight years of marriage. They welcomed two kids together during their union, Mari and Nikki.

Two months later, Bill and his girlfriend, Anna Kendrick, broke up after nearly two years of dating. Prior to that, he was married to Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018. They share three daughters, Hannah, Harper and Hayley, together.

Bill and Ali were first linked in September 2022. The relationship fizzled out that December. In December 2023, Ali officially filed for divorce from Justin, more than a year after initially announcing their split.

In April 2023, Bill and Ali confirmed they were giving their relationship another try.

“Ali and Bill are have known each other for a while from their respective comedy worlds,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “They were friends first, nothing serious, but once she was single, the idea of dating became a possibility. They were both at a good place in their lives and decided to give it another shot.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

He gushed about her on the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of Barry that month.

“My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go,” he told People.

Days after making the comment, Bill and Ali were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. Months later in September 2023, they were spotted out in public holding hands while grabbing smoothies together.

Are Bill Hader and Ali Wong Still Together?

Despite keeping their relationship rather private, Bill and Ali are still together. At the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Ali kissed Bill before going up on stage to accept the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef.

The American Housewife actress and the Saturday Night Live alum once again proved their relationship was still going strong when they shared a smooch at the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards a few days later.