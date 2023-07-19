Ant Anstead may not have proposed to girlfriend Renée Zellweger just yet, but one thing is for certain — the pair are dedicated to spending time with his two older kids, Amelie and Archie. The doting dad shared sweet photos of his children on Instagram on Tuesday, July 18.

Ant, 44, snapped playful selfies with Amelie, 19, and Archie, 16, while attending a formal event together. The trio spent some time on the dance floor, enjoyed beverages and looked like they had a blast together during the outing.

Renée, 54, was also in attendance in a one-shoulder gown in a gorgeous gold hue. Archie was the spitting image of his father in a black tuxedo while Amelie shined in a black gown with jeweled trim.

Ant shares his two eldest kids with ex-wife Louise Storey, whom he divorced in 2017 after 12 years of marriage. While they are no longer together, the exes always put their kids first.

“We spent 22 years together from teenagers to adults and to this day remain very close friends and we stay in regular contact. Almost daily,” Ant told People in January 2022 of coparenting with his first wife.

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

He is also a dad to his youngest son, Hudson, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. Ant and Christina, 40, announced their split in 2020 and were officially divorced one year later.

These days, Ant seems happy as can be in his relationship with Renée. The couple was first linked in the spring of 2021 after meeting on the set of the Discovery+ series Celebrity IOU: Joyride. This month, reports began swirling that Ant and Renée had quietly gotten engaged but neither star officially confirmed the news.

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

The English TV presenter and the Chicago actress recently celebrated their two-year anniversary in April. Ant posted a video montage of some of their romantic moments together, from taking hikes to cuddling up on the couch and sharing smooches. “Two years of magic,” he simply captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Ant has nothing but praise for Renée and her award-winning work in Hollywood. He was particularly blown away by her role in the music video for the song “Two Steps” with CM Talkington.

“A beautiful and talented genius!” he gushed over his partner in an April 4 Instagram post. “The most gorgeous and classy lady who continues to effortlessly tackle inspiring and cool projects in your stride! The coolest human I know.”