Longtime partners Warren Beatty and Annette Bening love to do date nights! As soon as they became empty nesters after their kids — Stephen, 28, Benjamin, 25, Isabel, 23, and Ella, 19 — left home, they’ve gone on all sorts of adventures together.

“They love going out for dinner, which they rarely did when the kids were growing up,” a friend exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “They enjoy museums and the theater, and they see every film they can. They just love being in each other’s company.”

In Mark, Warren, 82, and Annette, 61, will be celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary. The two lovebirds first got together when they starred alongside each other in the 1991 movie Bugsy. After they locked eyes, Warren knew he wanted to be with the actress for the rest of his life.

“I love her and I’m going to marry her,” the Heaven Can Wait star told director Barry Levinson at the time. By 1992, the pair got married in a private ceremony and became parents of four.