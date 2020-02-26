Inside Annette Bening and Warren Beatty’s Date Nights: ‘They Enjoy Museums and the Theater’
Longtime partners Warren Beatty and Annette Bening love to do date nights! As soon as they became empty nesters after their kids — Stephen, 28, Benjamin, 25, Isabel, 23, and Ella, 19 — left home, they’ve gone on all sorts of adventures together.
“They love going out for dinner, which they rarely did when the kids were growing up,” a friend exclusively tells Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now. “They enjoy museums and the theater, and they see every film they can. They just love being in each other’s company.”
In Mark, Warren, 82, and Annette, 61, will be celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary. The two lovebirds first got together when they starred alongside each other in the 1991 movie Bugsy. After they locked eyes, Warren knew he wanted to be with the actress for the rest of his life.
“I love her and I’m going to marry her,” the Heaven Can Wait star told director Barry Levinson at the time. By 1992, the pair got married in a private ceremony and became parents of four.
“Annette still enchants Warren and she is still besotted with him,” the friend shared. “They never tire of each other.”
After their kids arrived, the couple scaled back on their work to give their children a more “normal” upbringing. However, they soon realized being A-list actors made it difficult for them to just be mom and dad.
“It is a burden, I think, to have two parents that are well-known,” Warren previously told People.
They tried their best to keep their kids out of the spotlight, but that proved to be difficult after their oldest child, Stephen, came out as transgender. “When I was younger, part of me thought I could save my children from having to suffer,” Annette previously revealed to AARP magazine.
After seeing her son battle so many hardships, the American Beauty actress admitted Stephen handled a circumstance “that’s very challenging with great style and great intelligence.” Annette admired his bravery and once all of her children left home, she got to rekindle her romance with Warren.
If you ask the actor why he decided to marry Annette, he’ll tell you. “I wasn’t trying to avoid marriage, I was trying to avoid divorce,” he previously said on Today. “I had no doubt when I met Annette that it was time to get married.”
