The ‘All My Children’ Cast Is Full of Fashionistas! See Bikini Photos of Susan Lucci, Sarah Michelle Gellar and More

Beginning in 1970, Susan Lucci led the drama-filled soap opera All My Children, one of the most popular programs in the history of daytime television. The series helped launched the careers of incredible actresses like Kelly Ripa, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Chrishell Stause. Becoming TV stars isn’t the only thing these beauties have in common — they all are bikini bombshells with fabulous swimsuit pictures that will blow you away.

Susan portrayed Erica Kane until the series ended its run in September 2011. The brunette beauty has hinted at a return to a potential spinoff series over the years produced by Kelly and her husband, Mark Consuelos.

“It’s really interesting, and the concept is so good,” she told People in February 2022. “[It’s] in the right hands … [with] Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, who are both so terrific. They would be executive producers, so I’m really hoping that this is going to actually go forward.”

Kelly met her now-husband during a screen test for the series in 1995. The pair got married one year later and have since welcomed three children together, Michael, Lola and Joaquin. The talk show host gave an update on reviving the iconic show in a July 2022 interview with ABC 7.

“I don’t even know where that is in the queue,” she said. “Hopefully, it comes back and hopefully sooner rather than later because, for me, that’s really, you know, that, to me, is the thing that I care about the most because All My Children is responsible for every good thing that happened to me in my life.”

Regardless of if the spinoff does happen, Kelly and Mark are grateful the show brought them together. While they both have continued to lead successful careers on television, their main priority is their family and spending time with each other. The duo is constantly sharing steamy pictures from their vacations online and getting hearts racing with their sizzling swimwear.

Kelly and Mark aren’t the only All My Children alums who enjoy spending time in gorgeous tropical locations. Chrishell is always posting fabulous fashion looks and bikini moments on Instagram. The Selling Sunset star shared some valuable advice about trying to take fashion risks.

“My number one style tip would be just to have fun,” she told Footwear News in July 2021. “At least personally, I was a little more safe before and after the year that we just had. We finally get to go out. I don’t want to take it for granted, and I just want to have fun with it.”

Keep scrolling to see bikini photos of the All My Children stars.