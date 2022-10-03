Take a Glimpse Inside the Homes of Your Favorite Soap Opera Stars! Kelly Ripa, Kevin Bacon and More

So many A-listers kickstarted their careers on popular soap operas! Kelly Ripa, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Kevin Bacon and more celebrities have appeared on shows like All My Children, Guiding Light, The Young and the Restless and other long-running programs. Away from the spotlight, they enjoy spending time in their gorgeous homes all over the U.S.

Kelly met her husband, Mark Consuelos, in 1995 during a screen test for All My Children. He landed the role of her love interest on the show, sparking a romance that translated off screen. They wed in 1996 and welcomed three children together: Michael, Lola and Joaquin.

In 2013, the longtime couple purchased a New York City penthouse, just a short ride away from the studio where the blonde beauty films Live With Kelly and Ryan. All three of their children have since moved out to pursue their own passions. Kelly opened up about being an empty nester after her youngest son went off to college.

“It’s scary, thrilling, liberating, shocking … and quiet,” the talk show host told People in September 2022. “I didn’t know how to make dinner proportionally. Now, it’s 10 p.m. and we’ll eat.”

Sarah, a fellow All My Children alum, also found love in Hollywood. The New York native met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., on the set of 1997’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. The couple decided to plant their roots in Los Angeles to raise their two children, Charlotte and Rocky.

Their gorgeous colonial-style pad was purchased in 2013. The six-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion boasts plenty of space for their family and guests. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the duo grew a garden in their backyard to provide fresh produce for their meals.

“We had setbacks — [I] don’t think our first crop was amazing or anything, but now we have this beautiful garden that the kids eat and snack from,” Sarah told Forbes in June 2022. “We make food, and we were like, ‘We need to make a better outdoor kitchen now that we have all this.’ So then, we got this beautiful new hibachi grill, and then for Christmas, I got Freddie a pizza oven. We take the basil and tomatoes and it’s that whole trickle-down.”

Another star who also has a lush garden in the backyard of their home is David Hasselhoff. The Young and the Restless alum showed off his outdoor space in a July 2022 Instagram photo simply captioned, “Backyard fun.” The Hollywood icon definitely loves spending time at home, however, he is constantly jet-setting all over the world to perform for his adoring fans.

Keep scrolling to see photos inside the homes of your favorite soap opera stars.