Love Story actress Ali MacGraw is so proud to be a mom! The Golden Globe winner welcomed her only child, son Josh Evans, with her second ex-husband, Robert Evans, in 1971. Keep scrolling to learn more about Josh.

Who Is Ali MacGraw’s Son Josh Evans?

The Goodbye, Columbus actress and the film producer got married in 1969. After becoming parents for the first time to Josh, they went their separate ways in 1972. Ali moved on with her third husband, Steve McQueen, in 1973, a connection that sparked when they met on the set of The Getaway.

The pair moved to Malibu, California, with Josh and Steve’s son, Chad McQueen, from a previous relationship. During her marriage to The Sand Pebbles star, Ali took a step back from acting to raise her child.

​​“He was the biggest movie star in the world and he didn’t want me to work,” she said. “So I essentially quit making movies and took care of my child.”

Peter Brooker/Shutterstock

What Does Josh Do for Work?

Ali and Steve divorced in 1978 and she decided to make her return to acting. Her son followed in her footsteps, though a Hollywood career was not initially in his plans.

“I think the first job I ever wanted to do was not in the film business,” he said in a March 2016 interview with Crypticrock.com. “I was not one of these kids who wanted to be an actor, it just came about. I was definitely going to be in film, but I didn’t know it would be to this extent. You wake up one day and you cannot believe you are where you are.”

Josh snagged his first film role in 1989’s Dream a Little Dream. He also had roles in Born on the Fourth of July, The Doors and The Price of Air before realizing directing is his true passion.

“I am definitely more comfortable on the side of the camera that does not show myself,” he explained. “If an interesting opportunity presents itself, I am not opposed to it. I think there are other people out there who are more qualified and want it more than I do. As far as directing and telling my stories, I would do that for free, whereas acting is more of a job, but I enjoy it once I do it.”

Does Josh Have Any Kids?

The Death in the Desert director married his first wife, ​​Charis Michelsen, in 2003. The pair were officially divorced in 2012. He wed his second wife, Roxy Saint, in 2012 after welcoming one child together, son Jackson. Ali and Robert were happy to become grandparents.

Over the years, Josh maintained a close bond with his parents. “He’s so wonderful,” Ali said about her son in a June 1991 interview with The Washington Post.

He also attended his father’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2012. The Paramount executive died in 2019 at the age of 89 but shared a rare photo of his adorable grandson on Twitter years before.