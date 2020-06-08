Shortly after Alexis Ohanian announced his resignation from Reddit, the proud dad said he felt he “owed it” to baby daughter Olympia to do his part to fight against racism. The tech cofounder and former executive chairman explained to wife Serena Williams how their 2-year-old little girl inspired him to step down “as a member of the Reddit board” amid Black Lives Matter protests.

“One of the things that really broke me at some point in the last week, I was looking at Olympia, and she is such a pure … just blank canvas,” Alexis, 37, candidly shared in a clip on the tennis star’s Instagram titled “Serena Saturday” on June 6. “She only knows love. There is not an ounce of hate in her body.”

The internet entrepreneur said because he wants to be able to talk to Olympia about his efforts to combat racism “with the clearest conscience” when she grows up, he felt he had no choice but to resign from the Reddit board so he could give his seat to a black candidate. Alexis also revealed he’s donating future gains from his Reddit stock to fight racial injustice.

“I wanted to put as much weight behind the gesture as I could,” he told Serena, 38. “I thought about what those dollars could do for a community that has clearly suffered for far too long, and that I with my power and my influence and my privilege want to do something meaningful to start to show a change. To make a better world for Olympia.”

The professional athlete said it “pisses [her] off” that Alexis is “going to have to have a talk” with Olympia as she grows up as a black girl. “That’s the crushing thing,” Serena said, noting how the father-daughter duo will need to discuss how she’s going to have to work that much harder … how [Olympia is] going to have to deal with this much more.”

Although Alexis pointed out how “this was not an easy decision at all,” he said felt no choice but to step down “upon reflecting on the state of where our country is” after George Floyd was killed by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25. “We need diversity at the highest levels of business now more than ever. Once I realized why I needed to do it, it became very easy.”

Instagram/AlexisOhanian

The proud dad of one — who married the On the Line author in 2017 — first shared the news of his resignation in a series of tweets on Friday, June 5. “I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: ‘What did you do?'” he wrote on Twitter alongside a link to a blog post on his website.

Not long after Alexis revealed his departure, Serena shared her support for her hubby on social media. “Having diverse views on any boards is important,” she tweeted. “So proud of you, Alexis. I know Olympia will be too.”

For more information, visit Blacklivesmatter.com.