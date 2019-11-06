A touching tribute. During a recent episode of Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek took some time to honor a former contestant who passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer, the same disease the host is currently fighting.

On Tuesday, November 5, the 79-year-old decided to kick off the Tournament of Champions episode by remembering Larry Martin, the 2018 winner of the Teachers Tournament, who died in January 2019. “Larry was not only a good player but he was really, really popular with our fans here in the studio, with fans nationwide and with all of his fellow competitors,” the iconic TV personality explained. “He will be severely missed.”

Alex even mentioned that all the contestants would be wearing something special in honor of Larry. “I’m sure many of you noticed on yesterday’s program, and on today, with our three contestants all wearing purple ribbons,” Alex continued. “This is one of the symbols in the fight against pancreatic cancer. They are wearing them as a tribute to Larry Martin.”

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

All of the contestants will wear the ribbons through the tournament, which began on November 4 and concludes on the 15th. They will also be wearing it for Alex, who revealed in March 2019 that he is fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Just last month, his close friend Dr. Oz was able to give an update on Alex’s condition.

“I spoke to Alex in Los Angeles. I mean he’s down,” Dr. Oz, 59, exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “He’s struggling with the different forms of chemotherapy that are being offered to him but I told him, and I do believe this, he’s soulful man who’s always been optimistic about life — keep his confidence. The longer he stays alive, the better able we are to catch up to his pancreatic cancer.”

“If you know Alex behind the scenes, he’s a golden hearted man who is able to give so much to so many people and the passion and the support you see on ‘Jeopardy!’ is what he does in person as well,” the Staying Young coauthor continued. “I’ve always admired him. When I did my 1000th show, I asked for only one guest to surprise me and I didn’t think they’d get him, and it was Alex Trebek, and in fact he walked out and surprised me!”

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

We just hope that Alex continues to fight hard!