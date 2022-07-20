You Oughta Know Alanis Morissette Has an A-List Dating History From Dave Coulier to Mario Treadway

~You oughta know~ that singer Alanis Morissette has an A-list-packed dating history! While the Grammy Award winner is known for her powerhouse vocals and bold lyrics, Alanis has also made headlines for a few past high-profile romances.

Perhaps one of her most infamous ex-boyfriends was Full House alum Dave Coulier, who was rumored to have inspired her hit single, “You Oughta Know.” The former pair dated from 1992 to 1994 when Alanis was 18 years old and Dave was 33. One year after they broke up, the Jagged Little Pill artist released the song along with her album and received continuous acclaim for her daring lyrical choices.

In July 2022, Dave opened up on Sirius XM Faction Talk’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts about the moment when he realized her album was about him.

“I listened to the lyrics going, ‘Ooh, oh no. I can’t be this guy,’ the former Fuller House actor said. “There was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about. Like [in ‘Right Through You’] ‘your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake. And so I started listening to it and I thought, ‘Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman.’ And that was my first thought.”

Despite the harsh lyrics of some of the album’s ballads, Dave insisted that he remembered Alanis as “funny … sweet … super intelligent and super talented.” He also revealed that he and Alanis “reconnected” years afterward, noting that she “couldn’t have been sweeter.”

“She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital,” the stand-up comedian revealed. “That’s the kind of human being she is. So I’ve never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely … And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?’ And she said, ‘You can say whatever you want.’ So, she was really sweet about it. She was kind.”

The “Ironic” singer, however, has not revealed who the song is about despite Dave’s statements about it. By 2009, she found her soulmate in then-boyfriend, rapper Mario “Souleye” Treadway, and the two tied the knot in May 2010 at their Los Angeles home. The happy couple share children Onyx, Ever and Winter.

From time to time, Alanis gives her fans a glimpse at her and her husband’s life together by sharing an update on Instagram for a holiday or their anniversary.

“I love shapeshifting through life with you,” she captioned an Instagram photo in May 2022, which featured the two at their wedding. “@souleye these last twelve years have been [emoji]. Dreams coming true and bootstraps up and a soft place to land [sic].”

Scroll through the gallery to see Alanis’ complete dating history.