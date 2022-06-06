Adam Sandler’s Bond With His Kids Is So Cute! See Photos of Daughters Sadie and Sunny Over the Years

Uncut Gems star Adam Sandler’s family is full of talent! His two daughters, Sadie and Sunny, whom he shares with his wife, Jackie Sandler, already have dozens of movie credits to their names. The sibling duo have joined their famous parents for a few public appearances over the years.

Adam and Jackie first became parents in 2006 when Sadie was born. Sonny arrived two years later and began starring in her father’s hit comedy films right away. And while the Hubie Halloween actor is known for his ability to make people laugh, he takes his daddy duties very seriously.

“I’m a worrier,” he admitted during a June 2014 interview with HuffPost. “I’ve learned in life now that when your kid is upset, you’re rocked until they’re not upset anymore. Even when they’re not upset, you’re rocked. You’re always nervous because you want your kid to be happy.”

He continued on to share how much his parents, Judy Sandler and Stanley Sandler, influenced the way he parents his own children.

“Now, I understand why my folks were always saying, ‘Be nice and be safe. Make sure everyone in the family is OK,'” the New York native said at the time. “That’s the most important thing. Making sure everyone in the family is OK is the most important thing. If the family hurts, then you hurt.”

Sadie and Sunny have appeared in several of Adam’s films under Happy Madison Productions including Grown Ups, Jack and Jill and Murder Mystery. The girls both enjoy acting and have a true passion for being in front of the camera.

“They like watching it, and they like talking about acting,” the dad of two told Us Weekly about his kids in January 2020. “But we’ll see. They’re still little kids, but they both like watching films. They like comedy, serious stuff, Stranger Things. … They’re funny kids.”

In addition to acting, Adam’s kids also enjoy singing and have joined their father up on stage at some of his comedy shows.

“Both my daughters come on stage and sing sometimes because they’re on the road with me all the time,” the Golden Globe nominee revealed to Us Weekly in October 2019. “They like to sing … and they see Daddy up there, and they’re like, ‘Can I try that?’ So, I say, ‘Get on up there.’”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Adam and Jackie’s two daughters over the years.