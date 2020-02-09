While he only spent four seasons on Saturday Night Live, Adam Sandler left a huge mark on the popular comedy sketch show — and a lot has changed since he left to kick off his massively successful movie career.

After winning Best Male Lead at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards, the 53-year-old was asked just how is he different today when compared to his SNL days. “Oh man … A little heavier,” the actor joked. “I used to wear a 32 waist, and I don’t what size waist I am now, but I am still similar to that guy from Saturday Night Live.

“I do have a family now … And I get to think about them all the time,” the comedian continued. “When I was young and on Saturday Night Live I was kind of obsessed with that scenario and I now have a nice well rounded life.”

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Adam and his wife Jackie tied the knot in 2003. They share two daughters — Sadie, 13, and Sunny, 11. And after 16 years of being married, the Murder Mystery costar knows exactly what the secret behind his relationship is.

“Just getting time together,” he told Closer Weekly and other reporters at the Uncut Gems premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. “Making sure that you don’t run off too long and hanging out together and telling the truth and that kind of thing’s good.”

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Adam has of course been a big focus of awards season, thanks to his performance as Howard Ratner in Uncut Gems, a film that the funnyman wants his little ones to stay far away from. “No I can’t. [laughs] I don’t even let them see the trailer, man!” he told Closer and others while at the AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards January 11. “I’m nervous about when they’re old enough to see this that they’re going to be disappointed in my behavior.”

While he may not be a full-time cast member on SNL anymore, it is pretty clear that Adam has gone on to the pinnacle of success. And it looks like he is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.