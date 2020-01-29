There are a lot of great duos in Hollywood — from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone to Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and even Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks. One we never saw coming, though, was the bond Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler share when they’re on the screen together.

Every time they share a scene, we’re laughing from start to finish. Who would have thought a girl from Los Angeles and a boy from Brooklyn would have such great chemistry? We sure didn’t! In fact, Adam explained why he and Jennifer get a long so well when he attended the Uncut Gems premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Monday, September 9.

“She’s just a good friend of mine and a nice person,” the 50 First Dates alum gushed. “I had dinner with her a couple nights ago. She’s just funny as hell. I love her.” We do too!

Jen has stolen our hearts ever since she played Rachel Green on Friends. Since then, she’s gone on to do so many amazing projects — with the most recent one being The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon.

In 2019, she and Adam did their second movie together called Murder Mystery. In it, they share a big smooch. “She loves it,” Adam joked to the Associated Press. “She sends me texts, ‘Nine days ‘till kissing — here it comes.’”

Although the comedian is married to actress Jackie Sandler, he admits his wife doesn’t mind when he has to has to have an onscreen kiss with Jen. In fact, Jackie was in the room when her husband kissed Jen in Murder Mystery.

“When we kissed, the only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side go, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper!’” he laughed. “They [Jackie and the kids] watched the kissing. They love it. They love Jennifer, and they want her to have good things, and they say, ‘Give her something nice.’” So funny!

Scroll below to see all the movies Adam and Jen have acted in together!