He may have no problem selling out stadiums and venues all around the world, but it seems like Adam Levine has a much harder time getting approval from his daughter. While paying a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on October 7, the Maroon 5 frontman shocked fans when he revealed 3-year-old Dusty Rose is by far his biggest critic.

“You know, you’d think that she’d like it when I sang to her,” the 40-year-old hunk told host Ellen DeGeneres, 60. “She doesn’t like it much. I wish I was lying.”

The former The Voice judge — who is the proud dad of Dusty and her younger sister, 1-year-old Gia Grace, with wife Behati Prinsloo — explained to Ellen that his little girl just isn’t the biggest fan of his musical talent and vocal chops.

Adam didn’t give up on trying to convince Dusty that his musical talent was worthy of her ears, though. In fact, the “Girls like You” singer dished that he was so determined to win his daughter over, he even spent an entire day strumming his guitar and singing songs with his adorable youngster.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, it’s working. She’s loving this,'” the loving dad of two recalled. “I was, like, auditioning for my daughter, which is ridiculous. And finally, she just looked at me and touched the guitar and she was like, ‘Put that down.’ I was like, ‘Put that down? Cool. Sweet.'”

Adam joked that the experience was eye-opening for him as one of Hollywood’s most notable performers. “It was the most humbling thing that’s ever happened,” he hilariously revealed. “I don’t know if I have the courage to confront her again and perform music in front of her.”

Although Dusty isn’t her dad’s biggest fan, Adam joked that at least Gia Grace appreciates his talent. “The other one likes it,” he quipped with Ellen. “Dusty is the manager.”

Life at home has been drastically different for Adam and his family ever since he left The Voice in May after 17 seasons. Although the Grammy winner admitted he misses his former cohosts, especially including Blake Shelton, he revealed he couldn’t be happier with how much time he’s been spending with his family.

“I was just constantly working for so many years,” he explained. “Very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that but just to be able to stop in this moment and spend time with my new, young family and just have the greatest time ever. Now I’m just like a stay-at-home dad. I just say home and do very little. It’s great.”

“I’m obsessed with them. I mean, I know that’s a good thing because they’re my children,” he sweetly continued. “That’s why I don’t do much because I love hanging out. I genuinely just like adore them in a way I never knew I could adore any little people.”

Adam is such an amazing father!