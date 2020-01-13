Looks like we aren’t the only ones who are sad Abby Huntsman will be leaving The View to help run dad Jon Huntsman Jr.‘s gubernatorial campaign in Utah. When the 33-year-old announced the news on the Monday, January 13, episode of the talk show, her cohosts immediately told Abby just how much she’ll be missed.

“You are such a bright light in everyone’s life,” Meghan McCain said. “You always see the good in everything. You’ve been a friend forever. I’m heartbroken you’re leaving but I can understand better than anybody how important it is to go support your dad. They are special moments. The best of my life was with my dad doing the same thing. I totally get it.”

“I’m so proud of you and I’m so happy for you,” she added. After hearing that, Abby shared a few kind words of her own.

“Meghan, we’ve been friends forever. We will be friends — this show is what we do together, but we will be friends forever,” she gushed to her 35-year-old BFF. “I love all of you here.”

Joy Behar chimed in the conversation and noted the journalist was one of the “nicest and easiest people I’ve ever worked with.” Sunny Hostin added, “It’s been such a pleasure getting to know you. I really value your friendship.” Aww!

After the show was over, Meghan took to Instagram to wish her pal well on her new adventure. “Wishing my amazing friend and cohost @HuntsmanAbby nothing but the best on her next chapter! @theviewabc is less without you and your light. I wish you, your family, & your father #JonHuntsman’s campaign all the absolute best. He’s lucky to have you officially lead his team! ♥️🇺🇸,” she wrote.

In a statement obtained by Closer Weekly, Abby revealed she was leaving The View to help her father. “ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View,” she said. “After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah.”

Good luck, Abby!