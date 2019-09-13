Whoopi Goldberg Knows How to Dress! See Her Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

If Whoopi Goldberg isn’t on your list of best-dressed celebrities, then you’ve most likely underestimated the Sister Act star. Since Whoopi, 63, stepped on the scene in the mid-’80s, she’s been serving us all kinds of looks that have us asking for more. In May 2019, Whoopi revealed the best news ever — she’s launched her own clothing line!

“The philosophy behind [this line] is you should never have to worry about what’s in your closet,” she told InStyle at the time. “You should be able to walk in your closet, no matter how you’re feeling, and say, ‘Oh, I know this is going to work. I know these are going to work.’”

Scroll below to see some of Whoopi’s best fashion moments over the years!