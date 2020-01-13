After joining The View in September 2018, Abby Huntsman is leaving to help run dad Jon Huntsman Jr.‘s gubernatorial campaign, Closer Weekly has confirmed.

“ABC has been my family for a long time and I am so thankful to have had a seat at the table on an iconic show like The View,” the 33-year-old’s note to the talk show’s staff, obtained by Closer, read. “After much deliberation over the holidays, I have decided to leave the show to dedicate myself full-time in support of my dad and his campaign for Governor of Utah.”

“You know I think the world of all of you. You’re some of the most talented, hard-working and genuine people I’ve ever worked with. The staff is the engine of the show and you never get enough credit for what you do. I applaud you and thank you for welcoming me to the family on day-one,” the note continued. “You always made me look much better than I ever could have on my own. Thank you for believing in me and for all the laughs along the way. ABC will always hold a special place in my heart, and so will all of you. I hope you will be in my life for years to come.”

Abby will be dearly missed. The producers of The View also released their own statement about the TV personality moving on from the show.

“From the moment Abby joined us a year and a half ago, we knew how important her big family is to her. Isabel charmed us each time she came to the show and we shared Abby’s journey as she welcomed her twins, William and Ruby,” they said. “Her dedication to family is what is launching Abby’s next exciting chapter. When your father asks you to help run your campaign, it’s a hard one to say no to.”

As fans know, Abby is a proud mom to her 2-year-old daughter, Isabel, and her 7-month-old twins, Ruby Kate and William Jeffrey. She shared them both with husband Jeffrey Livingston. No doubt the politician’s daughter will also focus more on her family after she leaves The View.

“We thank Abby for her unique, intelligent, insightful and relatable voice that she brought to the show both in front of and behind the camera,” the statement continued. “We will truly miss her and her great spirit professionally and personally. We will cheer her on as she embraces her family’s long history in public service and we’ll welcome her back to hear about her future projects.”

We wish Abby nothing but the best!