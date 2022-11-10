Looking for the hottest holiday deals? Look no further than JCPenney! These six, incredible must-haves deals are designed to cheer up anyone’s holiday season, especially yourself!

Arizona Women’s Flat Heel Winter Boots

Get one of the season’s hottest nostalgia looks with these Arizona boots during JCPenney’s $19.99 boots for the family Black Friday deal.

Diamond Addiction 2-pc. Gold Over Silver Pendant Necklace Set

This stylish 2-piece diamond coin necklace set fashioned in sterling silver and 14k yellow gold, dazzles for any occasion. Wear alone, together or stacked with your favorite necklaces or charms.

Hammer + Axe Automatic Wine Opener

This cordless electric wine opener from JCPenney features vintage-inspired brushed copper accents that brings style and convenience to your bar cart. Single-button control makes it quick and easy to uncork your favorites this holiday season.

Skin Gym WrinkLit LED Face Mask

The WrinkLit LED (Light Emitting Diode) wireless mask is designed to fit seamlessly into your busy lifestyle. Just place the WrinkLit shield on your face while blue, orange and red light therapy work their magic on your skin to help reveal a more radiant complexion.

Tzumi SoundMates V2 Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case

Wireless, compact and available in 11 colors, these Tzumi SoundMates V2 earbuds are the perfect stocking stuffer for your tech-obsessed kids who aren’t ready for the responsibility of a pricier option. Available at JCPenney with 3 hours of sound and bluetooth calling capabilities, these are perfect for on-the-go use.

Jolly Trees Matching Family Pajamas

Ring in the holidays when the whole family, including the lovable dog style in North Pole Trading Co.’s matching Christmas Tree graphic pajama sets. This cozy family fleece set includes a printed long-sleeve crew neck top, comfortable elastic-drawstring fleece pants, cozy sock slippers, and a coordinating bandana for the family pet.

