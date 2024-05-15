The View Host Ana Navarro's Bikini Photos and Swimsuit Pictures

The View host Ana Navarro knows how to vacation in style! The political strategist is always glowing in all of her fabulous bikini photos shared on Instagram.
Glorious Day
“It’s been a glorious day of swimming and snorkeling, enjoying the warm waters off the coast of Dominican Republic,” she captioned this beautiful snap. “So many tropical fish and sting-rays. For the first time, I saw sea urchins in the wild, living on the coral reef. Nobody here eats them. I told them in fancy restaurants in the States and Europe, they cost a fortune. The Dominicans sailing the boat, could not believe it.”
Sunshine and Good Vibes
Ana wowed fans when she rocked a bright red one-piece while riding along on a boat.
“Just checked another one off the bucket-list. Thank you to the Captain & staff of #BodrumQueenGullet from @bodrumtour_yachting,” she commented. “People, I just swam in the ocean off the coast of #Turkey. I’m feeling blessed & so happy!!!”
Having a Blast
“Having the best day listening to the waves, swimming in the ocean, feeling the breeze, soaking up the sun and reading @allendeisabel’s new book, The Wind Knows My Name. I’m reading it in Spanish,” the TV host wrote alongside this picture. “When I can, I prefer to read books in the author’s native language.”
Rocking the Beach Look
“Beach hair. Don’t care. I plan to go all of August happy and carefree, without using a blow-dryer or putting on make-up, hair-extensions or spanx,” the ABC star declared. “Letting it all just be. Ok. Maybe a little lipstick.”
Total Beach Girl
Ana shared a snapshot of her fun day “swimming in the Aegean off the coast of Santorini, drinking Assyrtiko wine and just taking it all in.”